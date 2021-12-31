Expand / Collapse search

Snow emergencies in southeast Wisconsin ahead of 1st storm of 2022

MILWAUKEE - The first winter storm of 2022 is prompting communities in southeast Wisconsin to take action ahead of the snow.

The following communities have issued snow emergencies

  • Kenosha: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 through 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. Parking is prohibited on all Kenosha city streets, during the snow emergency.
  • Pleasant Prairie: Noon Saturday, Jan. 1 through noon Sunday, Jan. 2 (or until further notice.) Parking is prohibited on all village streets during the snow emergency. 
  • Racine: 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.

Winter storm watch, 3 counties beginning noon Saturday
Winter storm watch, 3 counties beginning noon Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties to be in effect from noon on Saturday, Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. on Sunday.

