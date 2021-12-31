Snow emergencies in southeast Wisconsin ahead of 1st storm of 2022

article

The first winter storm of 2022 is prompting communities in southeast Wisconsin to take action ahead of the snow.

The following communities have issued snow emergencies:

Kenosha: 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 through 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3. Parking is prohibited on all Kenosha city streets, during the snow emergency.

Pleasant Prairie: Noon Saturday, Jan. 1 through noon Sunday, Jan. 2 (or until further notice.) Parking is prohibited on all village streets during the snow emergency.

Racine: 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2.

