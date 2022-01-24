Snow-covered fire hydrant? Milwaukee Fire asks for help clearing

article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department is making a plea to the public for help as it relates to snow-covered fire hydrants.
They're urging residents who have hydrants near them in their neighborhoods to shovel at least a three-foot circumference around the hydrant.
Officials pointed out that snow tends to pile up around hydrants when plows go by. If these can be cleared, it could potentially save lives and homes.
Kohl’s Corporation confirmed on Monday, Jan. 24 that it has received letters expressing interest in acquiring the company.
The trial of Theodore Edgecomb enters a fourth day of testimony on Monday, Jan. 24 – and the judge has indicated the jury could get the case on Tuesday.
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to tout the removal and replacement of lead pipes during a stop Monday in Wisconsin, where she will highlight efforts to update aging infrastructure across the country.
Employees question Wauwatosa School District's internal investigation
Wauwautosa School District employees tell FOX6 they're concerned the results of an internal investigation will allow school leaders to avoid accountability.