Snow-covered fire hydrant? Milwaukee Fire asks for help clearing

The Milwaukee Fire Department is making a plea to the public for help as it relates to snow-covered fire hydrants.

They're urging residents who have hydrants near them in their neighborhoods to shovel at least a three-foot circumference around the hydrant.

Officials pointed out that snow tends to pile up around hydrants when plows go by. If these can be cleared, it could potentially save lives and homes.