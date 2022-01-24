Expand / Collapse search

Snow-covered fire hydrant? Milwaukee Fire asks for help clearing

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department is making a plea to the public for help as it relates to snow-covered fire hydrants.

They're urging residents who have hydrants near them in their neighborhoods to shovel at least a three-foot circumference around the hydrant. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials pointed out that snow tends to pile up around hydrants when plows go by. If these can be cleared, it could potentially save lives and homes. 

Kohl's confirms potential acquisition approach; shares spike in value
article

Kohl's confirms potential acquisition approach; shares spike in value

Kohl’s Corporation confirmed on Monday, Jan. 24 that it has received letters expressing interest in acquiring the company.

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Testimony enters day 4
article

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Testimony enters day 4

The trial of Theodore Edgecomb enters a fourth day of testimony on Monday, Jan. 24 – and the judge has indicated the jury could get the case on Tuesday.

VP Kamala Harris Milwaukee visit, focus on lead pipe replacement
article

VP Kamala Harris Milwaukee visit, focus on lead pipe replacement

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to tout the removal and replacement of lead pipes during a stop Monday in Wisconsin, where she will highlight efforts to update aging infrastructure across the country.

Employees question Wauwatosa School District's internal investigation

Wauwautosa School District employees tell FOX6 they're concerned the results of an internal investigation will allow school leaders to avoid accountability.