SNKR Culture Milwaukee brings sneaker enthusiasts together

We all love a good pair of sneakers, and on Saturday, June 3, sneaker lovers from all over the country gathered in Milwaukee for "SNKR Culture."

It was held at the Zoofari Center at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The event is all about buying, selling and trading sneakers.

Some of the rarest and most exclusive sneakers you can find made an appearance.

"If you like shoes, you gotta come, man," said Devin Faulkner, owner of SNKR Culture. "Exclusive Jordans, Kobes, LeBrons. Meet new people while you're looking and get a new fresh pair of kicks."