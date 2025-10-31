The Brief Two federal judges ruled the federal government must replenish SNAP benefits. Benefits were set to stop Nov. 1, and a food pantry saw an increased need. If you'd like to help, there are a number of places to donate food around Milwaukee.



Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits were set to stop in just hours when two federal judges ruled at nearly the same time Friday that the federal government must replenish benefits despite the shutdown.

State of emergency

What they're saying:

Gov. Tony Evers later signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to the ongoing government shutdown, which prohibits price gouging statewide, among other things.

In a statement announcing the declaration, the governor wrote:

"Wisconsinites and Americans across the country are now scrambling, trying to figure out how to feed their families. There’s no excuse for it, and this is a direct result of Republicans in Congress and the Trump Administration, who’ve done nothing to help. As the courts agree, the Trump Administration could’ve stopped this from happening, but they didn’t, and now, Wisconsin’s kids, families, and seniors are worried about whether or when they’re going to eat next. This shouldn’t be happening. Period.

"I have always promised to do the right thing, and my executive order will ensure our state agencies can do whatever they can within our power to help support kids, families, farmers, seniors, veterans, and so many others across our state, including cracking down on price gouging on everyday things folks need.

"But here’s the bottom line for me: Wisconsinites are sick and tired of the excuses Congressional Republicans and the Trump Administration are making out in Washington. The federal government shutdown has gone on long enough—it has to end.

"Republicans must start working across the aisle to end the federal government shutdown and extend tax credits that will lower the cost of healthcare so Wisconsinites and Americans across our country have economic stability and certainty. And the Trump Administration must take action and do so quickly to fix the damage they’ve caused and ensure folks can get basic food and groceries they need to survive without any further delay."

Judges rule

Big picture view:

SNAP, also commonly known as food stamps, provides grocery money for nearly 700,000 Wisconsin residents. Nationwide, it helps nearly 1 in 8 Americans.

The Trump administration said no money would go out for the program, due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, come Nov. 1. But 25 states, including Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit, which the judges ruled on Friday.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how quickly the federal government will replenish SNAP benefits, how much will be disbursed or whether the Trump administration will appeal the court rulings.

Wisconsin in need

Local perspective:

People who rely on SNAP benefits were worried, and food pantries had been getting ready, ahead of Nov. 1.

El Bethel Church of God in Milwaukee said its food pantry saw a spike in need. Normally, they help roughly 100 people – but this week, it was more than 300.

"They're literally coming in car loads, van loads. The need has become, as well as the fear of what's getting ready to happen, has caused us to have a huge increase of people that is coming, that's looking to put food on their table," said Pastor Steven Tipton.

"I'm a mother of seven. I'm a manager. I work over 60 hours a week, and I tell y'all, it's so hard with being a single mom," said Natasha Prescott, a SNAP benefit recipient. "Now, due to this government shutdown, I have to work 90 hours. I don't see my kids. My kids don't see me no more."

What you can do:

If you would like to help those in need, there are a number of places to donate food around Milwaukee – including all Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Police Department district stations. A full list is available on the city's website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also has resources and information available about FoodShare, which is what SNAP is called in Wisconsin.