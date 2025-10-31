SNAP benefits at risk: Milwaukee leaders discuss community impact

As the federal government shutdown continues, access to SNAP benefits is at risk as the program is expected to run out of money on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Milwaukee County, in collaboration with the City of Milwaukee, NourishMKE, and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, is hosting a unified food drive to help support residents facing food insecurity due to the loss of federal FoodShare benefits (SNAP in Wisconsin) during the ongoing government shutdown.

On Friday, Oct. 31, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and local leaders and stakeholders talked about the impact to the community.

