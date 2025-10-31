Expand / Collapse search

SNAP benefits at risk: Milwaukee leaders discuss community impact

By
Published  October 31, 2025 7:57am CDT
Politics
FOX6 News Milwaukee
SNAP benefits at risk: Milwaukee leaders hold presser

SNAP benefits at risk: Milwaukee leaders hold presser

On Friday, Oct. 31, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and local leaders and stakeholders talked to the media about the impact of losing SNAP benefits, which is expected to happen on Nov. 1.

MILWAUKEE - As the federal government shutdown continues, access to SNAP benefits is at risk as the program is expected to run out of money on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Milwaukee County, in collaboration with the City of Milwaukee, NourishMKE, and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, is hosting a unified food drive to help support residents facing food insecurity due to the loss of federal FoodShare benefits (SNAP in Wisconsin) during the ongoing government shutdown.

On Friday, Oct. 31, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and local leaders and stakeholders talked about the impact to the community.

Related

SNAP freeze looms as Wisconsin families fear losing food benefits
article

SNAP freeze looms as Wisconsin families fear losing food benefits

Without federal intervention, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – FoodShare in Wisconsin – will run out of funds Saturday, leaving families uncertain about affording food.

The Source: FOX6 attended the event.

PoliticsNewsMilwaukee