Smoke alarm check: Milwaukee firefighters visit homes after fatal fire

Milwaukee firefighters visited the neighborhood near 34th and Lisbon on Tuesday, May 17 to check homes for working smoke alarms. This, after a 75-year-old man died in a two-alarm house fire on Monday.

"Due to the heavy smoke and fire, the house was actually structurally damaged. The first and second floors collapsed inside," said Assistant Fire Chief Sharon Purifoy-Smoots.

Firefighters were not able to thoroughly search the home until after the fire was out. After entering the home Monday evening, officials discovered the victim.

2-alarm house fire near 34th and Lisbon, Milwaukee

The family indicated to fire officials that there were working smoke detectors in the home. But fire officials said there was so much damage to the home when they arrived, they could not hear them.

On Tuesday, firefighters will go door-to-door in the neighborhood offering fire safety education materials, checking for working smoke alarms, and installing new alarms as necessary. Installing free smoke alarms in residences is a component of Project FOCUS (Firefighters Out Creating Urban Safety).

"Working smoke detectors work. It's our job as the Milwaukee Fire Department. We want every home in the city of Milwaukee to have working smoke detectors," Purifoy-Smoots said.

A 12-year-old male family member suffered from smoke inhalation. He was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive.

The Red Cross assisted three adults from one residence – and six adults from a second residence impacted by the fire.

House fire near 34th and Lisbon in Milwaukee

If you are in need of a smoke alarm, you are urged to call the Smoke Alarm Hotline at 414-286-8980. Arrangements will be made for Milwaukee firefighters to come to your single-family home or duplex to deliver a smoke alarm free of charge, and further will install it if the residence is COVID-safe.