Smashing Pumpkins in Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum concert announced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Singer/guitarist Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlain and guitarist James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins perform at PNC Music Pavilion on August 20, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Get

MILWAUKEE - The Smashing Pumpkins on Wednesday, May 11 announced their North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction. The tour will stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Oct. 30.

Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date "Spirits on Fire Tour" will start in Dallas on Oct. 3 and wrap-up in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

Pre-sales begin on Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. General on-sale begins Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. – tickets info and additional details can be found on the band's website.

Additionally, the tour will stop at Chicago's United Center on Nov. 5. The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988. Since, the band has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy awards, two MTV video music awards and an American Music Award.

The Smashing Pumpkins confirmed they will release more music in 2022 as they resume touring.