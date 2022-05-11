Smashing Pumpkins in Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum concert announced

article

The Smashing Pumpkins on Wednesday, May 11 announced their North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction. The tour will stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Oct. 30.

Produced by Live Nation, the 32-date "Spirits on Fire Tour" will start in Dallas on Oct. 3 and wrap-up in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

Pre-sales begin on Thursday, May 12 from 10 a.m. General on-sale begins Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m. – tickets info and additional details can be found on the band's website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additionally, the tour will stop at Chicago's United Center on Nov. 5. The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988. Since, the band has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy awards, two MTV video music awards and an American Music Award.

Advertisement

The Smashing Pumpkins confirmed they will release more music in 2022 as they resume touring.