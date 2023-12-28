'Smart toys' raise privacy concerns; what parents should know

Christmas might be over, but your kids are just getting started enjoying their gifts. With "smart toys" getting more and more popular, parents should be aware of the privacy settings on those high-tech devices.

"The toy getting information, private information about the child or their family that is being saved somewhere that the family doesn’t have access to," said Laura Houser, pediatrician with UW Health.

Dr. Houser said smart toys are increasingly more popular. But with that popularity comes a safety warning when it comes to privacy concerns.

"Even toys for little kids like a smart microphone that the child can sing into or a stuffed animal that can learn the child’s name," Houser said.

Houser said parents should be aware of tracking or listening features. Anything with a microphone, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi could be a potential risk for privacy in your family.

"If the toy is connected to Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, is it a secure connection? Can just anyone somehow connect to the toy or is it requiring a password or an app which would be more secure," Houser said.

The doctor recommends checking the pamphlet or the toy's website to see if information is being recorded. That information can be found in the toy's privacy policy – but it is not always easy to find.

"I think with these smart toys it’s also a little tricky just reading labels or packages because often it’s the privacy policy or the safety policy that you want," Houser said.

This is not just about young kids. Pediatricians say gaming and virtual reality headsets are also a hot item.

"The child could be exposed to violence or sexual content that’s outside their developmental level," Houser said.

House said check the settings and set the device up as a child's account. Better yet, she said play the game too – to make sure it is safe firsthand.

The Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) did a study, "Trouble in Toyland," which has more details about smart toys and what to look out for.