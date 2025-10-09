Expand / Collapse search

Slingshot Bar in West Allis; world’s 1st slingshot range experience bar

Published  October 9, 2025 8:56am CDT
Out and About
Slingshot Bar in West Allis

Brian Kramp is in West Allis at Slingshot Bar, the world’s first and finest slingshot range experience bar.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The group that brought you Amped, Axe MKE, The New Fashioned, Nine Below, and North South Club is ready to unveil their latest creation – Slingshot Bar (6325 W National Avenue). 

Brian Kramp is in West Allis with a preview of the world’s first and finest slingshot range experience bar.

About the grand opening

Brian Kramp has his goggles ready on a range where you can shoot and score with slingshot in West Allis.

Unique bar experience

Slingshot Bar opens tomorrow, and Brian Kramp is in West Allis with a sneak peek at what they’re serving at this new Bars & Rec Experience.

Slingshot range experience bar

Brian Kramp is in West Allis with a preview of the world’s first and finest slingshot range experience bar.

How do you play?

Brian Kramp is at Slingshot Bar in West Allis where the owners say its controlled chaos at its finest.

How guests can make a reservation

Brian Kramp is at Slingshot Bar where you can sling, sip, and celebrate.

