Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart

article

An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27.

According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.

The Dollar General Store is in the same shopping mall where the victim is believed to have lost his wallet.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The suspect also tried to use the victim's credit card in Richfield and Fond du Lac after using it in West Bend, but those transactions were declined. The male pictured in the black sweatshirt and black hat was with the suspect.