Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser's conditional release plan update

Morgan Geyser, one of two people convicted in the Slender Man stabbing that took place more than a decade ago, appeared in court on Thursday, July 17. During the hearing, Geyser's conditional release plan was discussed.

Conditional release plan

The backstory:

Back in April, Morgan Geyser returned to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for 30 days, as her case manager drafted an updated conditional release plan.

On Monday, April 28, prosecutors objected to the original report, noting that Geyser’s group home is located eight miles from the victim, Payton Leutner. Leutner’s mother, Stacie, told the court via Zoom that her family was "very concerned" about Geyser living in such close proximity.

"What consideration has been given to Payton’s rights and her needs for safety?" asked Stacie Leutner, Payton's mother. "They made no effort to ascertain details of Payton’s daily life that would be pertinent to this planning."

Leutner said her family was not consulted when DHS officials drafted Geyser’s release plan.

Geyser’s attorney, Donna Kuchler, stated that wherever Geyser is placed, she will have GPS monitoring.

The judge ordered the Department of Health Services to draft a new plan. He questioned why details were not shared with the court or defense sooner.

Meanwhile, a no-contact order with the victim remains in place.