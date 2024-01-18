Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser petitions for conditional release

article

Morgan Geyser, one of two convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing of a classmate, has filed a petition for her conditional release from a state mental health facility.

In 2018, Gesyer was committed to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for 40 years – found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide but not guilty due to mental disease/defect.

Court records show Geyser, now 21 years old, withdrew previous petitions for early release from her commitment in 2023 and 2022.

Anissa Weier, who was also committed in 2017 for the attack, was granted conditional release in September 2021. She was required to receive outpatient psychiatric treatment and subjected to GPS monitoring – the latter condition waived in September 2023.

Geyser and Weier were charged in the stabbing of a classmate when they were all minors.

Anissa Weier

Prosecutors said Payton Leutner was lured to a wooded area in Waukesha by Geyser and Weier after a sleepover in May 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner repeatedly as Weier urged her on, prosecutors said. They claimed it was to appease Slender Man, a fictional horror character.

Leutner was left for dead but survived the attack; she crawled out of the woods and was found by a bicyclist. Weier and Geyser were later found walking along Interstate 94.