Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser escapes, group home neighbors react

The Brief Some neighbors say they did not know Morgan Geyser was living at the group home on Kroncke Drive. Records show the home received a notice of violation last year for maintenance issues. Geyser cut off her GPS monitor over the weekend and was found more than 165 miles away in Illinois.



Neighbors in a Madison neighborhood say they were surprised to learn Morgan Geyser had been living in a nearby group home before she cut off her GPS monitoring bracelet and left the facility Saturday, sparking a 24-hour search that ended in Illinois.

What we know:

Geyser cut off her Wisconsin Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left a Madison group home on Saturday night, Nov. 22.

Police body camera video shows Geyser being arrested at a truck stop in Posen, Ill. Posen is about 25 miles south of Chicago.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

She waived an extradition hearing on Tuesday, and officials expect she will return to Wisconsin within the next week or two.

State health officials have filed a petition to revoke her conditional release, which allowed her to live at the group home on Kroncke Drive.

Geyser, who was 12 when she nearly stabbed a classmate in the Slender Man case, had been living at the home operated by YoYo Quality Care. State records show the facility received a notice of violation last year for a hole in a wall and rusting vents in the hallway and kitchen.

What they're saying:

Despite Geyser’s high-profile case, neighbors near the group home say they had no idea she was living there.

Related article

"Everything kind of caught me off guard, so I'm just as surprised as everyone else is," said a neighbor who chose to remain anonymous. "I briefly saw her just because she was next door and everything."

"We hear yelling all the time because, to our knowledge, some of the people in the group home have mental disabilities," the neighbor said.

Police say Geyser was found with 43-year-old Chad Mecca, who told officers he didn’t like how she was being treated at the group home. He received a citation and was released. He is due in court in Chicago on Jan. 15.

Church officials at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church told FOX6 that Mecca and Geyser had attended services there together in recent months.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I'm just thankful that we're safe and nothing happened and that's just how I feel about it," the neighbor said. "It's unfortunate that it had to happen."

What's next:

The Sheriff’s Department is working with a transport contractor to bring her back to Waukesha County.

As mentioned, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services filed a petition to revoke the conditional release. No court date has been set in Waukesha County yet for a judge to take up the petition.

No criminal charges have been filed by Dane County.