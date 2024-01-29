Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser in court, release timeline

One of the two women involved in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing could soon go free.

21-year-old Morgan Geyser wants to be released from a mental institution. She is scheduled to be in court Monday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m.

A timeline will be set for the judge to rule on whether she can be given a conditional release.

Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 years old when they lured their friend to a wooded area in Waukesha and stabbed her. The victim did survive.

The two girls said they did it to please the fictional character, Slender Man.

Weier was released in 2021 after just four years of treatment.

Geyser was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and was initially sentenced in 2018 to a maximum of 40 years of state mental health supervision.

FOX6 spoke to a defense attorney about the case. "A person in Ms. Geyser’s position really has no chance of success unless the doctors are behind her," said defense attorney Jonathan LaVoy.

Geyser is expected to appear in court via Zoom.

She is currently being treated at Winnebago Mental Health Institute.