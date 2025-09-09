Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser conditional release plan sealed

The Brief The details of a conditional release plan for Morgan Geyser are now secret. Documents detailing the release were outlined in Waukesha County court on Monday, Sept. 8, but they are sealed. Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 years old in 2014 when they stabbed and nearly killed their classmate, reportedly to please the fictional horror character Slender man.



There is a plan to release a woman in the Slender Man case from a state mental health facility. But the details of Morgan Geyser's release are now secret.

Public records show sealed documents were filed in Waukesha County court on Monday, Sept. 8. Those documents outline a conditional release plan and rules for now-22-year-old Morgan Geyser, but are sealed.

History of the case

The backstory:

Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 years old in 2014 when they stabbed and nearly killed their classmate, reportedly to please the fictional horror character Slender man. Both girls pleaded guilty in the case. But both said they were not responsible because they were mentally ill.

Both girls were then sent to state mental health facilities. Weier was released in 2021 to live with her father and live under GPS monitoring. Geyser has faced hurdles in her own petitions for release.

In April, after Geyser's conditional release was granted, the victim's family objected to her placement location because the group home was about eight miles from them.

What they're saying:

"Morgan is very excited about being in a place where she would be able to grow as an individual, more than the other facility, which was really very dystopian," said Anthony Cotton, Geyser's defense attorney.

Morgan Geyser

In July, a judge approved a plan for Geyser to be placed in a Sun Prairie group home.

"So this facility really will allow her to grow in person. And I think be a safer and better member of the community," Cotton said.

But records show Sun Prairie's city attorney filed an objection, and days later, Geyser's attorney said the facility declined placement because of publicity.

Seeking a suitable facility

What's next:

Geyser's attorney and Waukesha County District Attorney Leslie Boese agreed in August that once the state found a suitable facility, they would move forward with placement, avoiding a public court hearing.

FOX6 News reached out to Cotton and Boese about the conditional release plan. They have not gone on camera or released statements.