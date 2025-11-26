Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser back in Waukesha custody ahead of hearing

The Brief Morgan Geyser has returned to the Waukesha County Jail after her arrest in Illinois. A hearing to consider revoking her conditional release is set for Dec. 22. Prosecutors say Geyser should not return to a group home following her escape.



The woman responsible for the Slender Man stabbing is now back in Waukesha County following her arrest after escaping from a group home.

Morgan Geyser mugshot

What we know:

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office confirmed that shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office transported Morgan Geyser to the Waukesha County Jail. This comes after Geyser waived extradition in Illinois.

She had been held at the Cook County Jail before being transferred back to Wisconsin.

Geyser was arrested on Sunday after authorities say she cut off her electronic monitoring bracelet and left the state. A court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22 in Waukesha County Court as officials consider revoking her conditional release.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections filed a sealed petition seeking to revoke Geyser’s conditional release. While the filing is not public, it triggered a mandatory 30-day window for a hearing. That hearing is set for Dec. 22 at 3 p.m.

The backstory:

Geyser had petitioned the court for years before being granted conditional release. She was serving a 40-year sentence at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for stabbing her classmate in 2014 to please the fictional character Slender Man. She was 12 years old at the time.

In September, Geyser was moved to a group home in Madison. Authorities say she removed her ankle monitor Saturday and left Wisconsin before being arrested the next day in Posen, about 25 miles south of Chicago.

Dig deeper:

Geyser is also expected to face potential criminal charges in Dane County related to the escape.

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese has said Geyser should not return to a group home and maintains she should never have been released from a secure mental health facility. Boese supports revoking Geyser’s conditional release.