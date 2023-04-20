'Skip scanning' case, Mequon-Thiensville schools employee resigns

article

The Grafton man accused of "skip scanning" and leaving a Meijer grocery store with hundreds of dollars in merchandise has resigned from his position with the Mequon-Thiensville School District, according a statement released Thursday.

Kevin Deering, 41, was the executive director of educational services for the district. He is charged with felony retail theft. Grafton police said it happened at least 12 times, and the stolen items totaled more than $800.

In a statement, the Mequon-Thiensville School District said:

"On the afternoon of Monday, April 17, the MTSD Board of Education approved Mr. Kevin Deering’s resignation from the Mequon-Thiensville School District, effective immediately. Mr. Deering is no longer working for the Mequon-Thiensville School District. No further comment will be made by district officials on this matter."

According to a criminal complaint, Grafton police were dispatched to the Meijer on Port Washington Road to investigate a retail theft incident. The store's loss prevention employee indicated he learned of a series of retail thefts committed by the same customer, Deering. The employee "reported that Deering's actions involved 'skip scanning,' whereby Deering would have multiples of the same item but only scan and pay for one of the items."

The employee added, per the complaint, that Deering would also "weigh produce items and then add additional items after the initial lesser weight was recorded." In some instances, the employee said Deering would leave things like small appliances in his cart and "avoid scanning them altogether, but still leave with the items and without paying for them."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When police spoke with Deering, the complaint states, he said he "did not realize he was doing this and that he would pay for the items. He later stated that he understood if it was on video and that he wanted to cooperate." An officer pointed out that Deering was seen on video doing the same thing multiple times, "which shows that this was not just a mistake of missing one or two items, but indicates Deering was blatantly avoiding scanning items to avoid paying for them."

Deering made his initial appearance in Ozaukee County court on Monday, April 10. A signature bond of $2,000 was set by the court.