Silver Spring Intermediate School virtual due to COVID

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
SUSSEX, Wis. - Silver Spring Intermediate School in Sussex has gone virtual because of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and student absences.

An email to parents indicates classes will remain virtual all this week and next, with classes resuming in-person beginning Nov. 15. This decision was made in consultation with the Waukesha County Health Department.

More information about positive cases in schools and the community positive 7-day average is on the Hamilton School District COVID-19 response page.

The email also said, "We are taking this temporary step to prevent further spread at school. Please note that this is not a quarantine. It is a targeted step to mitigate the spread of COVID in our school. As long as they do not have any symptoms or a positive test, students are able to participate in other community activities."

