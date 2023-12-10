Silver Alert canceled, Wisconsin woman found safe

article

UPDATE: The statewide Silver Alert for Mauren Mahoney has been canceled. She has been found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 78-year-old Maureen Mahoney of Vernon County – last seen Sunday morning, Dec. 10.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said Mahoney left her LaFarge home around 10:30 a.m. for Viroqua, but she has property in the Waukesha area and family in the Chicago area. Her car was last seen in La Crosse around 5:40 p.m.

Mahoney is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 125 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length white hair. She was last seen wearing a long black coat and leggings. Her car is a silver 2020 Buick Regal with Wisconsin license plates 998-LGN.

Anyone with information on Mahoney's whereabouts is asked to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123.