Silver Alert: West Bend police seek missing woman
WEST BEND, Wis. - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old woman last seen in West Bend on Monday, Sept. 15.
What we know:
Barbara Halpin was last seen around 2:54 p.m. on Monday, according to the West Bend Police Department. Family members said she never arrived for scheduled appointments and had turned off her phone.
Halpin is described as white, 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and white, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing reading glasses and carrying an old leather shoulder bag.
Police believe she is traveling in a gold 2003 Toyota Highlander with Wisconsin license plate ABJ3937.
The vehicle has a sticker on the rear window.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.
The Source: The West Bend Police Department