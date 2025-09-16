Silver Alert: West Bend police seek missing woman

article

The Brief Barbara Halpin, 83, was last seen in West Bend on Sept. 15 and is considered missing. She may be driving a gold 2003 Toyota Highlander with Wisconsin plates ABJ3937. Anyone with information is urged to contact West Bend police at 262-335-5000.



Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old woman last seen in West Bend on Monday, Sept. 15.

What we know:

Barbara Halpin was last seen around 2:54 p.m. on Monday, according to the West Bend Police Department. Family members said she never arrived for scheduled appointments and had turned off her phone.

Halpin is described as white, 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and white, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing reading glasses and carrying an old leather shoulder bag.

Police believe she is traveling in a gold 2003 Toyota Highlander with Wisconsin license plate ABJ3937.

The vehicle has a sticker on the rear window.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.