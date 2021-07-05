Silver Alert: West Bend man missing; was headed home from ND

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old West Bend man who has not been seen since around 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Michael Leinen was last seen Sunday leaving 179th Avenue S/E in Fairmount, North Dakota in his 2005 white GMC Yukon. Officials say Leinen was headed to his home address in West Bend – and has not shown up.

Family members last heard from Leinen around 9 a.m. on Monday, July 5. Leinen stated he was lost and was traveling on I-90 west. He is not answering his cellphone – and the family believes the phone battery went dead.

The Silver Alert says Leinen would regularly stop for gas in Somerset, Wisconsin when making this trip. He would normally use I-94 east from Fairmount to Highway 33 east to West Bend – and would also frequent the waysides on I-94.

Leinen is described as a male, white, 5'8" tall, weighing 155 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt with "Leinen family reunion" written on it.

Leinen's vehicle is a 2005 white GMC Yukon Denali XL (similar to the one pictured) with Wisconsin license GF9785. The vehicle was pulling a 12-foot utility trailer with wood sides and an unknown plate.

If you have information to help locate Leinen, you are urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Department at 262-335-4411.