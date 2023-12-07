Silver Alert canceled, West Allis woman found safe

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Genevieve Wenzel has been canceled. She has been found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 85-year-old Genevieve Wenzel of West Allis – last seen in the area of 102nd Street north of Lincoln Avenue on Nov. 29.

Wenzel is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 100 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Police said she walks very slowly and has difficulty walking long distances, and it is unknown when or how she left home.

Anyone with information on Wenzel's whereabouts is asked to call West Allis police at 414-302-8000.