Silver Alert: Wauwatosa man last seen near Portland Avenue

A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Michael Bahr from Wauwatosa.

Bahr was last seen leaving his apartment on Portland Avenue to take his small dog Roxie for a walk like usual on Saturday morning, June 10, around 11 a.m. There is a concern because he fell down a hill by Honey Creek a month ago, which has caused him to be forgetful, paranoid, and angry. The family believes he is beginning to show signs of dementia.

Roxie

Bahr is described as a man, white, 6'0" tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and gray or partially gray short hair with some balding. Police said he was last seen wearing a short sleeve plaid button-down shirt with red/white/blue pattern, blue Champion brand shorts, white New Balance sneakers, and white socks.

Anyone having contact with or information is asked to call Wauwatosa Police Department at 414-471-8430.