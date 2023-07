article

A Silver Alert was canceled Monday, July 10 for Walter Christmas, 86, of Wauwatosa. Authorities said he was found safe.

There was concern after Christmas was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday near Capitol and Lisbon at the bank.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Again, he was found safe.

Thank you for helping to spread the word.