Silver Alert: Waukesha man missing, has Alzheimer's disease

The Brief A Silver Alert was issued for missing 70-year-old man Michael Taylor. Taylor was last seen near Oakdale and Sunset in Waukesha on Friday. Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call 262-524-3831.



A Silver Alert was issued for missing 70-year-old man Michael Taylor of Waukesha on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Taylor was last seen in the area of Oakdale and Sunset at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3. Police described him as 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds with brown eyes, balding gray hair and a beard. He is missing the tip of the middle finger on his left hand.

Police said he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease roughly two years ago and has "little to no short-term memory." He went for a walk Friday – wearing a blue baseball cap with a white "M" on it, a blue Nike sweater, gray Aeropostale sweatpants and tan shoes – and never returned home. He has a bus pass and has previously been found in Milwaukee.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call the Waukesha Police Department at 262-524-3831.