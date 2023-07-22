Silver Alert canceled, Waukesha man found safe
WAUKESHA, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert for James Klopfer has been canceled. He has been found safe.
The original missing person notice is available below.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old James Klopfer of Waukesha – last seen in Waukesha Saturday, July 22.
Klopfer is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 230 pounds with green eyes, a white beard and gray, balding hair.
Klopfer was last seen walking away from home near River Road and Rapids Trail – not far from Waukesha West High School – wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt and tan shorts with a silver watch.
Police said Klopfer is relatively new to the area and unfamiliar with Waukesha. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-524-3820