Silver Alert canceled, Waukesha man found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for James Klopfer has been canceled. He has been found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old James Klopfer of Waukesha – last seen in Waukesha Saturday, July 22.

Klopfer is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 230 pounds with green eyes, a white beard and gray, balding hair.

Klopfer was last seen walking away from home near River Road and Rapids Trail – not far from Waukesha West High School – wearing a brown, long-sleeved shirt and tan shorts with a silver watch.

Police said Klopfer is relatively new to the area and unfamiliar with Waukesha. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-524-3820