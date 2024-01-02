Silver Alert: Walworth County man missing; last seen Jan. 1

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Dennis Ryan of Walworth County. He was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

Officials say he left his residence in Pell Lake in a 2016 black Jeep Patriot with Wisconsin license plate AHT4918. He was last seen on Primrose Road.

Dennis is described as a male, 6'3" tall, 195 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black winter hat, and a red flannel shirt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Department at 262-279-3454.