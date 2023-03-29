Silver Alert canceled: Wales woman found safe

article

A Silver Alert has been canceled for Susan Turniske, 67, from Wales. She has been located safe.

There was concern after Susan was last seen Tuesday night, March 28 in the parking lot of Pick 'n Save on Wales Road.

According to officials, while her husband was inside shopping at Pick 'n Save, Susan stayed in the vehicle. When the husband returned to the vehicle, he noticed his wife was gone.

Again, she has been found safe.

