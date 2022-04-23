Silver Alert: Missing woman last seen in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert was issued Saturday, April 23 for missing 86-year-old Dorothy Friede – last seen in Sheboygan.
Friede is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with green eyes and short, curly brown hair. She was last wearing a white jacket, multi-color gray pants and black sandals.
She was last seen leaving an Aldi near Taylor and New Jersey. Officials said she may be in a red 2010 Ford Escape with Wisconsin plates 847-XCP.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 920-459-3333.
