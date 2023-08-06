Silver Alert canceled, Racine woman found safe

article

A Silver Alert was quickly canceled Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6 for a Racine woman missing from her group home.

Police said Susan Ketterhagen, 78, was found safe.

There was concern after police said Ketterhagen walked away from her group home near 12th Street and S. Memorial Drive on Sunday morning.

Again, she was found safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word.