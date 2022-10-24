Silver Alert: Racine man missing, has dementia and Alzheimer's

article

A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Oct. 24 for missing 80-year-old Neutali Ramirez, last seen that afternoon in Racine. He has dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Ramirez is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 138 pounds with brown eyes and gray or partially gray mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses.

Ramirez was last seen near Memorial and Hamilton around 4:30 p.m. He has been spotted near the marina, lake and local parks previously and frequents Lopez Bakery and Supermercado.

Anyone with information on Ramirez's whereabouts is asked to call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.