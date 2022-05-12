Silver Alert: Racine man missing, last seen Thursday morning

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Neutalia Ramirez who was last seen Thursday morning, May 12 – in the City of Racine.

Officials say Ramirez left his home near Hamilton Street and N. Memorial Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Ramirez is described as being a male, Hispanic, 5'3" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and a gray mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, possibly a hat, and sunglasses.

Officials say Ramirez speaks limited English.

If you have information that could help locate Ramirez, you are urged to call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.