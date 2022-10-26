Silver Alert: Racine County man missing since midday Oct. 26

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Paul Schwalenberg, who was last seen midday Wednesday, Oct. 26 leaving his residence on Raymond Avenue in Yorkville.

Officials say Schwalenberg left in his red 2014 Ford pickup truck (similar to pictured) with Wisconsin license KY8803 to go to the VA in either Milwaukee or Chicago. He does not have a cellphone and was driving alone. Due to Schwalenberg's mental status, his wife in concerned he will get lost and not remember how to get home.

Schwalenberg is described as a male, white, 5'11" tall, and weighing 155 pounds. He has blue eyes, is bald with white hair on the sides and back – and was last seen wearing a navy blue winter jacket, blue jeans, and a navy blue ball cap with "Navy" on it.

If you have information that could help locate Schwalenberg, you are urged to call the Racine County Sheriff's Office at 262-886-2300.