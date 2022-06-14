Silver Alert: Oak Creek missing man last seen Monday

article

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing 71-year-old Dennis Mueller of Oak Creek. He was last seen on Rawson Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Monday, June 13.

Mueller is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray, balding hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Officials said Mueller may be unfamiliar with the area. He drives a white 2017 Ford SUV with Illinois license plates 2295382.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information regarding Mueller's whereabouts is asked to call the Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.