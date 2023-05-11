Silver Alert: Oak Creek man missing

article

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night, May 11 for a missing Oak Creek man.

Charles Cressy, 63, was last seen Wednesday morning when he left his Oak Creek retirement home for a physical therapy appointment.

He's 5'6" tall and weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat with a G on the front, black-rimmed glasses possibly hanging on his shirt collar, a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200.