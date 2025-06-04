Silver Alert: Missing West Allis man, police seek public's help
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 96-year-old West Allis man.
What we know:
The West Allis Police Department said Phieu Nguyen was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, leaving his residence near 53rd and Lincoln. He was believed to be heading east towards 12th and Euclid.
Nguyen is described as a 5-foot, 1-inch-tall Asian male, weighing approximately 100 pounds and with brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a tan beach hat, Green Bay Packers jacket and tan pants. Nguyen walks with a black cane and should be on foot.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the WAPD at (414) 302-8000.
The Source: The West Allis Police Department