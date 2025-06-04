Silver Alert: Missing West Allis man, police seek public's help

article

The Brief Phieu Nguyen, 96, was last seen on Wednesday, June 4. Nguyen walks with a black cane and should be on foot. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the WAPD at (414) 302-8000.



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 96-year-old West Allis man.

What we know:

The West Allis Police Department said Phieu Nguyen was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 4, leaving his residence near 53rd and Lincoln. He was believed to be heading east towards 12th and Euclid.

Nguyen is described as a 5-foot, 1-inch-tall Asian male, weighing approximately 100 pounds and with brown eyes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He was last seen wearing a tan beach hat, Green Bay Packers jacket and tan pants. Nguyen walks with a black cane and should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the WAPD at (414) 302-8000.