Silver Alert: Missing Waukesha man, police seek public's help

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old Waukesha man.

What we know:

The Waukesha Police Department said Michael Taylor was last seen around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, near Sunset and Oakdale. He wandered away from his home.

Taylor is described as male, Black, 5’11" and around 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, is bald and has a gray goatee.

He has a missing tip of his middle finger on his left hand.

Police said he was last seen wearing a burgundy baseball cap, black button-up shirt with vertical white stripes, black athletic pants and gray sneakers.

He recently moved to the area to live with family.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waukesha Police Department at (262) 524-3831.