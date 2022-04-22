Silver Alert canceled: Missing Washington County man found safe

article

A Silver Alert has been canceled for 66-year-old Raymond Melick of Washington County. He has been found safe.

There was concern after Raymond was last seen at his residence on High Ridge Trail in the Town of Trenton, Washington County. Raymond left his residence without his phone or wallet between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and was most likely headed to his cabin in Hayward. Raymond also goes to the Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire. Raymond was also supposed to stop at his mother's house in Grafton, but never arrived.

Again, he has been found safe.

