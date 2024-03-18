Silver Alert; missing Richfield woman, police seek help

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old Richfield woman who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday, March 18.

Marilyn F. Archibald was last seen leaving her Richfield residence to go to a Piggly Wiggly store in Hubertus around 2 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Archibald is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and around 150 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a black spring jacket and usually wears gray-colored pants.

Police said she was driving a 2014 black Ford Escape with Wisconsin license plates 629PWK.

Anyone who has seen Archibald or has information is encouraged to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 262-335-4411.