Silver Alert: Missing Milwaukee man found safe

UPDATE: Ronald Baier has been found safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief The Milwaukee Veteran Affairs Police Department said Roland Baier was last seen just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, at the Milwaukee Veteran Affairs Hospital. Baier is wheelchair-bound and suffers from dementia. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-384-2000 X42222.



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old man.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Veteran Affairs Police Department said Roland Baier was last seen just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, near 47th and National, at the Milwaukee Veteran Affairs Hospital. He was headed eastbound.

Baier is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing around 249 pounds, with brown eyes and partially gray hair, and with a white goatee. He is wheelchair-bound.

He was last seen wearing a brown leather hat with ear flaps, a red and black plaid jacket with black T-shirt, green camouflaged pants, black shoes and dark sunglasses. He was also carrying a manila folder and a white lift strap around his legs.

Baier suffers from dementia and his cellphone is off.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-384-2000 X42222.