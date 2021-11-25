Silver Alert canceled: Menomonee Falls man found safe

article

UPDATE: A statewide Silver Alert for Douglas Trost was canceled Thursday, Nov. 25; he was found safe. The alert had been issued earlier that same day.

The original missing person report is available below.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Thursday, Nov. 25 for 85-year-old Douglas Trost of Menomonee Falls. He was last seen near Richmond Drive around 12:30 p.m. that afternoon.

Trost is described as a white man, 6' tall and 199 pounds with blue eyes and short, gray hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket, button-up shirt, blue suspenders and blue jeans.

Police said Trost was supposed to be going to his son's Germantown home on Thanksgiving around 1 p.m., but never arrived. His vehicle is described as a red 2015 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with license plate number 407-XFE. It has a large dent on the trunk.

Red 2015 Chrysler Town and Country

Anyone with information is asked to call Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.

