Silver Alert for missing Madison woman

A Silver Alert was issued late Wednesday, April 27 for a missing Madison woman.

Officials said Darlene Hansen, 79, left her home around 4:30 p.m. for a short trip in Madison. She always returns home before dark but hasn't come home.

Hansen has Alzheimer's disease and becomes confused easily, officials said.

She could be driving a red Toyota Prius with Wisconsin license plate number 440 URK.

She's described as white, standing 4'11" tall, weighing 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be wearing a light blue jacket with a blue shirt underneath and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-255-2345.

