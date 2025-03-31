Silver Alert canceled: Greenfield man found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Greenfield man Stephen Mauro has been located safe.

Read the original report:

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old Greenfield man.

What we know:

The Greenfield Police Department said Stephen Mauro was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday, March 31, near 60th and Cold Spring.

Mauro is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 205 pounds with gray, slicked-back hair and a mustache and brown eyes. He has a front tooth missing.

He was possibly wearing a green rain jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes. Police said he is believed to be on foot.

Mauro suffers from severe short-term memory loss. Police said he likes to take walks, but forgets where he has walked to.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.