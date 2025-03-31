Silver Alert canceled: Greenfield man found safe
GREENFIELD, Wis. - UPDATE: Police said Greenfield man Stephen Mauro has been located safe.
Read the original report:
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old Greenfield man.
What we know:
The Greenfield Police Department said Stephen Mauro was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday, March 31, near 60th and Cold Spring.
Mauro is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 205 pounds with gray, slicked-back hair and a mustache and brown eyes. He has a front tooth missing.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
He was possibly wearing a green rain jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes. Police said he is believed to be on foot.
Mauro suffers from severe short-term memory loss. Police said he likes to take walks, but forgets where he has walked to.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.
The Source: The Greenfield Police Department