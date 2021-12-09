Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Missing Franklin man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FRANKLIN, Wis. - A Silver Alert was issued late Thursday, Dec. 9 for a missing Franklin man.

John Delisio, 68, was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Welcome Mart in Grafton. He left home in Franklin around 3:45 p.m. and purchased gas in Grafton.

Authorities say Delisio may get aggressive with people who approach him who are not familiar.

He's 5'9" tall and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

