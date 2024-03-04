Silver Alert for missing woman canceled; police say she's safe

article

UPDATE: Police confirmed Eva Prince has been found safe.

Read the original missing persons report below:

Brown Deer law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 90-year-old vulnerable woman.

Police said Eva Mae Prince was last seen at her residence near 51st and Joleno in Brown Deer around 5:10 p.m. Monday, March 4.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white winter hat, a long black trench coat, a white dress and black leather heel boots.

Police said Prince suffers from dementia and was last seen walking on foot in an unknown direction.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900.