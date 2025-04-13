Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman missing, last seen near 70th and Courtland
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Milwaukee woman, Elma Edwards.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Elma Edwards is an 83-year-old female, Black, with a height of 5 ft and weighing 120lbs.
She has brown eyes and gray short curly hair.
She was last seen on Saturday, April 12, at 1:30 p.m. in the area of 70th and Courtland. She was last seen wearing a white head covering and a black dress. She was on foot.
If you have any information on Elma's whereabouts, call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.
