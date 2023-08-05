Silver Alert: Milwaukee woman missing, has dementia

article

A Silver Alert was issued for Maria Martinez-Villarreal of Milwaukee – last seen Saturday, Aug. 5 around 1:30 p.m. on the city's south side.

Police said Martinez-Villarreal, 78, has dementia and has never gone missing in the past. She has no access to a vehicle, left her phone and ID at home and is not believed to have any money.

Martinez-Villarreal is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and short white hair. She was last seen wearing a peach-colored shirt, green pants and purple shoes.

Police said Martinez-Villarreal was last seen on the porch of her home near 8th and Burnham when her husband went to check on her and found she was no longer there.

Anyone with information on Martinez-Villarreal's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7222.