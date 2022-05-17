Silver Alert: Milwaukee missing man found safe

article

UPDATE: A Silver Alert for Willie Johnson of Milwaukee was canceled Tuesday. He has been found safe.

The missing person report as originally written is available below.

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 83-year-old man Willie Johnson – last seen Tuesday morning, May 17.

Johnson is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 160-170 pounds with a 3-inch afro, gray beard and mustache.

Johnson was last seen around 9:30 a.m., walking southbound on 51st Boulevard toward Keefe Avenue. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored pants, black hi-top shoes, a dark-colored baseball cap and glasses. He was also carrying a black briefcase.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

