Silver Alert canceled, Milwaukee man found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert issued on Saturday for Ike King Jr. was canceled minutes after it was issued; he was found safe. The original missing person notice is available below.

A Silver Alert was issued on Saturday for missing 69-year-old Milwaukee man Ike King Jr. – last seen near 41st and Fond du Lac around 3 p.m. that day.

Milwaukee police described King as 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds with brown eyes and black, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a blue dress shirt, blue pants, black-and-white Nike shoes, and a green-and-gray flannel jacket.

Anyone with information on King's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.