Silver Alert: Milwaukee man last seen near 51st and Nash

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening, Sept. 1 for Willie Johnson, 83, of Milwaukee.

Police said Johnson was last seen walking on Nash Street in the area near 51st and Nash around 6 a.m. Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black jacket. He was carrying another jacket in his hands.

He's described as Black, standing 5'7", weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.